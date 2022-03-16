AccuWeather 2022 Allergy Outlook

This morning there will be patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late . Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight into Saturday morning rain and snow will move into Central PA.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO