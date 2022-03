After pushing last year's festival back to September due to COVID, Owensboro's ROMP Festival returns to its summer timeframe with this year's event scheduled to take place June 22nd through 25th at Yellow Creek Park. As always, this year's event will feature four days full of fantastic bluegrass music for you to enjoy, and now we know exactly who will be playing that fantastic bluegrass music with the release of the festival's full lineup.

