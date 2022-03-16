ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Gas prices starting to steady; How you could save at the pump

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Across the Miami Valley, many of us have been dealing with high gas prices, but those prices may be starting to level off.

As of March 15, the average gas price for Ohio is around $4.06 according to AAA.

The average for Dayton is a little less at $4.01, according to Gas Buddy.

Kara Kitchens, public affairs manager, AAA said we aren’t seeing huge jumps in prices like in previous weeks.

Gas prices are expected to stay steady for the next few days but with summer approaching we could see another change, Kitchens said.

>> Rising Gas Prices: How is this impacting our cities, as they fill up city vehicles?

She shared some ways you can save at the pump.

Kitchens recommended avoiding idling.

“If you know you are going to be sitting for more than a minute, you might want to turn your vehicle off to avoid using up gas,” Kitchens said.

She also recommended removing anything that would create drag and slow down the efficiency of your vehicle — equipment like luggage or bike racks.

There are also tools available on your phone that could also help you save some cash.

Driving apps such as Gas Buddy can help you find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Memberships and fuel points like those available at Costo and Kroger can also help you save per gallon.

You can also check local gas prices before you head out on our Pump Patrol webpage.

