BTS made their triumphant return to performing live in Korea on March 10 with the first night of their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Seoul. It was a momentous occasion, considering the boys were previously prevented from performing for their homegrown fans for well over two years due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. While ongoing precautions dictated that fans were not allowed to scream like they usually do at BTS concerts, their love was still heard loud and clear by the boys through clappers. Additionally, fans from all over the world joined in to watch the K-pop group perform some of their biggest hits over the years through a virtual live stream.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO