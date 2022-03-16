Crummack Huseby logo (PRNewsfoto/Crummack Huseby Property Manage)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Victoria Advocate
Victoria Advocate

New infill housing program seeks to turn abandoned lots into home sites

Faced with high housing costs and run-down vacant lots, the City of Victoria is proposing to kill two birds with one stone: Why not fill the lots with houses?. The City is partnering with the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation to create an infill housing program. Based on similar programs that have been successful in other cities, the program will aim to transfer vacant lots to residential builders who will build houses at reasonable prices that meet the requirements set forth by the program guidelines.
VICTORIA, TX
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Golf course leases could be a hole-in-one for San Jose

San Jose is looking to make more green off its golf courses. On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to find a third party to operate the three city-owned golf courses in an effort to maintain stable income and operations. The city hopes to open bids in the spring and award a contract by the... The post UPDATE: Golf course leases could be a hole-in-one for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

