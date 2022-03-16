ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stackable “Holobricks” Can Make Giant, Highly Realistic 3D Holographic Images

By University of Cambridge
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed a new method to display highly realistic holographic images using ‘holobricks’ that can be stacked together to generate large-scale holograms. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Disney Research, developed a holobrick proof-of-concept, which can tile holograms together to form a large seamless 3D image. This is...

scitechdaily.com

scitechdaily.com

New Species of Extinct Vampire-Squid-Like Vampyropod Had 10 Functional Arms

Description of exceptionally preserved fossil pushes back age of Vampyropoda by nearly 82 million years. New research led by scientists at the American Museum of Natural History and Yale shows that the oldest ancestors of the group of animals that includes octopuses and vampire squids had not eight but 10 arms. The study, which describes a new species of vampyropod based on a 328-million-year-old fossil that had not been previously described, pushes back the age of the group by nearly 82 million years. The details were published on March 8, 2022, in the journal Nature Communications.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Archeologists Are Planning To Scan the Great Pyramid of Giza With Cosmic Rays – They Should See Every Hidden Chamber Inside

The Great Pyramid of Giza might be the most iconic structure humans ever built. Ancient civilizations constructed archaeological icons that are a testament to their greatness and persistence. But in some respects, the Great Pyramid stands alone. Of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, only the Great Pyramid stands relatively intact.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Eye of the Galaxy: Hubble Reveals Galactic Structure in Intricate Detail

This finely detailed image shows the heart of NGC 1097, a barred spiral galaxy that lies about 48 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Fornax. This picture reveals the intricacy of the web of stars and dust at NGC 1097’s center, with the long tendrils of dust picked out in a dark red hue. The extent to which the galaxy’s structure is revealed is thanks to two instruments on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope: the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
ASTRONOMY
#Disney Research#Design#Holobrick#3d Holographic#Gb S#Department Of Engineering
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Underwater Mapping Technology Reveals Rapid Changes to Arctic Seafloor As Submerged Permafrost Thaws

Using MBARI mapping technology, researchers have established a baseline for tracking future changes to the seafloor. A new study from MBARI researchers and their collaborators is the first to document how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on March 14, 2022.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Genetically modified proteins convert carbon nanotube to programmable optoelectronic device

Fluorescent proteins, especially green fluorescent protein (GFP), can act as the light-responsive element that transduces events through to electrically conductive transducers, such as single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) and graphene. SWCNTs' conductance and optical properties make them particularly useful for generating active bionanohybrid systems, especially as their inherent properties can be altered through chemical modifications.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mega Moon Rocket Is Ready To Roll: Watch the Artemis I Rollout Trailer

Twin solid rocket boosters that will produce a combined 7.2 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, a towering core stage, and the only human-rated spacecraft in the world capable of deep-space travel – together, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft stand ready to usher in a new chapter of exploration. Now fully assembled at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SLS and Orion will soon roll to the launch pad.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Interesting Engineering

Scientists engineer robots with realistic pain expressions to train doctors

Advances in robotics are helping train physicians to be better and perhaps more compassionate doctors. A team led by researchers at Imperial College London has conceived of a way to engineer robots with more accurate expressions of pain on the face, giving doctors in training an improved method for practicing on potential patients according to a press statement released by the institution on Friday.
ENGINEERING
SB Nation

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Customized 3D-printed stackable cell culture inserts tailored with bioactive membranes

There is a high demand in various fields to develop complex cell cultures. Apart from titer plates, Transwell inserts are the most popular device because they are commercially available, easy to use, and versatile. While Transwell inserts are standardized, there are potential gains to customize inserts in terms of the number of layers, height between the layers and the size and composition of the bioactive membrane. To demonstrate such customization, we present a small library of 3D-printed inserts and a robust method to functionalize the inserts with hydrogel and synthetic membrane materials. The library consists of 24- to 96-well sized inserts as whole plates, strips, and singlets. The density of cultures (the number of wells per plate) and the number of layers was decided by the wall thickness, the capillary forces between the layers and the ability to support fluid operations. The highest density for a two-layer culture was 48-well plate format because the corresponding 96-well format could not support fluidic operations. The bottom apertures were functionalized with hydrogels using a new high-throughput dip-casting technique. This yielded well-defined hydrogel membranes in the apertures with a thickness of about 500Â Âµm and a %CV (coefficient of variance) of"‰<"‰10%. Consistent intestine barrier was formed on the gelatin over 3-weeks period. Furthermore, mouse intestinal organoid development was compared on hydrogel and synthetic filters glued to the bottom of the 3D-printed inserts. Condensation was most pronounced in inserts with filters followed by the gelatin membrane and the control, which were organoids cultured at the bottom of a titer plate well. This showed that the bottom of an insert should be chosen based on the application. All the inserts were fabricated using an easy-to-use stereolithography (SLA) printer commonly used for dentistry and surgical applications. Therefore, on demand printing of the customized inserts is realistic in many laboratory settings.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Spiral Galaxies

A spiral galaxy typically has a rotating disc with spiral ‘arms’ that curve out from a dense central region. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy. Four classes are used to classify galaxies: spiral; barred spiral; elliptical and irregular. Spiral galaxies have a complex structure: a dense central bulge lies at the center of a rotating disc, which features a spiral structure that originates at the bulge. Spiral galaxies are surrounded by sparsely populated halos — roughly spherical regions above and below the plane of the discs. Barred spirals differ from normal spiral galaxies in that the arms of the galaxy do not lead all the way into the center, but are connected to the two ends of a straight bar of stars which contains the nucleus at its center. Approximately two-thirds of all spiral galaxies are thought to be barred spiral galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Rapid Recording of 3D Microscope Images Enabled by Engineered Light Waves

A newly proposed technique enables rapid 3D image acquisition. One-scan is a technique involving an elongated light spot that resembles a "needle" which captures three-dimensional (3D) images of a specimen. The new method, which was developed by researchers from Tohoku University and Osaka University, can rapidly take 3D images without...
SCIENCE
morningbrew.com

Drug-discovery AI can be inverted to create chemical weapons, scientists find

On the one hand, harnessing the power of data-crunching algorithms to discover new drugs is extremely exciting—a tangible example of AI for good. On the other, those same algorithms can easily be inverted to develop bioweapons, according to a new article in Nature Machine Intelligence. Wait, what? Collaborations Pharmaceuticals,...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Fly Your Name Around the Moon on NASA’s Artemis I

Here’s your chance to participate in NASA’s return to the Moon with the Artemis program!. NASA is inviting people to submit their names to be included on a flash drive that will be sent along with Artemis I, an uncrewed test flight that kicks off the space agency’s plans to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Spots Gigantic Debris Cloud Created by Clashing Celestial Bodies

Major smashups between rocky bodies shaped our solar system. Observations of a similar crash give clues about how frequent these events are around other stars. Most of the rocky planets and satellites in our solar system, including Earth and the Moon, were formed or shaped by massive collisions early in the solar system’s history. By smashing together, rocky bodies can accumulate more material, increasing in size, or they can break apart into multiple smaller bodies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Reusability report: Capturing properties of biological objects and their relationships using graph neural networks

Arising from R. Schulte-Sasse et al. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00325-y (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later...
SCIENCE

