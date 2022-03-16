It's National Panda Day: Here are 15 adorable pandas photos to brighten your day!

It’s National Panda Day, which means you should take some time to appreciate giant panda bears and realize that — because of their ubiquity in pop culture— you might be taking them for granted.

That’s right. You might not have known that the black and white bear that is depicted just about everywhere was until recently considered an endangered species .

The origins of National Panda Day are largely unknown, but it’s safe to say that its creators would probably want you to know that there are only a few more than 1,800 giant pandas in the world , according to the World Wildlife Fund. They’re considered a “vulnerable” species by animal experts.

Okay, enough gloom. You’re here to see some pandas. Here are 15 of our best panda photos in honor of National Panda Day.

The tiniest panda you'll ever see

This handout photo released on October 5, 2020, courtesy of the Smithsonian's National Zoo, shows the six-week-old male panda cub in Washington, D.C. ROSHAN PATEL, Smithsonian's National Zoo/AFP v

Two peas in a pod

Twin panda cubs Yuandudu (L) and Huanlili (R), born on August 1, 2021, are pictured in their internal enclosure on March 14, 2022 at Beauval's zoological park in Saint-Aignan, central France. Guillaume Souvant, AFP via Getty Images

Conquering new heights

Panda cub Huanlili, born on August 1, 2021, climbs a wood structure as she explores for the first time her external enclosure on March 14, 2022 at Beauval's zoological park in Saint-Aignan, central France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_32667FE.jpg GUILLAUME SOUVANT, AFP via Getty Images

What's up dude

The Panda bear cubs Meng Xiang, right, and Meng Yuan climb in their enclosure during their first birthday in Berlin, Germany. Michael Sohn, AP

Nom nom

A panda eats bamboo at the Taipei Zoo on January 4, 2022. Sam Yeh, AFP via Getty Images

A sleepy, snowy day

A panda plays in fresh snow at a zoo in Nanjing in eastern China's Jiangsu province Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. AP

Lean on me

Greetings

A panda keeper holds a panda cub posing for photos at the Shenshuping breeding base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in Wenchuan, in China's southwestern Sichuan province on January 24, 2022. STR, AFP via Getty Images

"Panda-ing" around

Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, is seen with its mother Jia Jia inside the River Wonders' giant panda forest exhibit in Singapore on March 10, 2022. Rosland Rahman, AFP via Getty Images

Hey, where did that panda go?

A panda playing with a basket during a simulated football match at the Shenshuping Base of the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Wenchuan in China's southwestern Sichuan province on June 10, 2018. -, AFP/Getty Images

Zzzzzzzz

Giant panda cub Xiang Xiang takes a nap at a cage at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi, AP

Now streaming Panda

Wait for me!

A caretaker walks by panda cub Yuandudu, born on August 1, 2021, as she explores for the first time her external enclosure on March 14, 2022 at Beauval's zoological park in Saint-Aignan, central France. Guillaume Souvant, AFP via Getty Images

Just hangin' out

9-month-old male giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji climbs in a tree at the Smithsonian National Zoon on May 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Spidey panda?

Female panda Jin Bao Bao, named Lumi in Finnish, plays in the snow on the opening day of the Snowpanda Resort in Ahtari Zoo, in Ahtari, Finland, Saturday Feb. 17, 2018. Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP

