ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boater who killed swimmer on Gull Lake is sent to prison

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIFJo_0egeiPAE00

A man who was drunk when his boat struck and killed an 18-year-old swimmer in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to at least 15 months in prison.

Tyler Boyd was on Gull Lake over the July 4 weekend last year when his boat hit Jack Mitchell. His blood-alcohol level was well over the legal limit.

Boyd pleaded guilty to operating a boat while intoxicated causing death.

Jennifer Mitchell says her son was a “perfect child.”

The 39-year-old Boyd acknowledged the family's loss and says the decision to drink and drive the boat that day was the “single worse choice” he's ever made.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Man rescued from SC lake shot, killed by boater who helped rescue him

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — A man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water, authorities said. Nathan Drew Morgan, 29, and a woman were in distress in Lake Keowee on Tuesday, news outlets reported. They were not wearing life jackets and their Jet Ski was doing circles in the water without a driver, according to a news release from the Oconee County, (SC) Sheriff’s Office.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
KIMT

Clear Lake burglar sent to prison for many years

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is heading to prison after committing multiple robberies. Richard Dale Sigler, 55, pleaded guilty to commission of specified unlawful activity, second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and two counts of willful injury resulting in bodily injury. Police say Sigler stole from several homes and garages in Clear Lake between January 31 and February 2 in 2021.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Prison#Boater#Alcohol#Accident
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for deadly stabbing

OWATONNA, Minn. – A fatal stabbing is sending a Steele County man to state prison. Hassan Nur Hassan, 30 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed. Law enforcement says Mohamed was found in Darrts Park on July 12, 2020, with a stab wound to the chest. He died about a half-hour later.
OWATONNA, MN
Rock Hill Herald

One person shot on SC lake in incident between boaters and wave runner, sheriff says

One person was killed in a shooting on a lake in Upstate South Carolina involving boaters and a wave runner, local law enforcement said. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Lake Keowee near Salem, South Carolina, on Tuesday, March 15, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Law enforcement have released few details but said the incident “involved subjects on a boat and a wave runner.” One man on a pontoon boat was reportedly killed.
SALEM, SC
Brainerd Dispatch

Snowmobiler goes through the ice on Gull Lake

LAKE SHORE — A snowmobiler went through the ice underneath a bridge near Zorbaz on Gull Lake on Sunday, March 6. “Some snowmobilers from out of the area were snowmobiling along — followed some tracks underneath the bridge and didn’t know where they were going,” Nisswa Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hall said. “They were in about 10 to 11 feet of water.”
CASS COUNTY, MN
WJHG-TV

Deer Point Lake to be used to fight wildfires, partially closed to boaters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of Deer Point Lake Reservoir will be closed to boaters until further notice as part of the efforts to fight the wildfires in our area. Bay County officials say the area will be closed from Deer Point Dam to High Point Park. National Guard air units will be using the lake as a water drafting point.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy