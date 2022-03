The Thief Collector is a true crime documentary that gets off to a fun start. In 1985, one of the most valuable paintings of the 20th was stolen in broad daylight from a museum in Arizona. When it was found three decades later, it led to even more questions. The film’s use of dramatic reenactments are the highlight. Glenn Howerton and Sarah Minnich are excellent as Jerry and Rita Alter, the thrill seeking couple that ends up being the focus of The Thief Collector. They bring an element of comedy to the already audacious art heist.

