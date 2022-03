Pennsylvania’s former Secretary of Health is now one of USA Today’s Women of the Year. Dr. Rachel Levine is one of 12 women to receive the honor. Dr. Levine is a Harvard grad and pediatrician who helped guide Pennsylvania’s COVID response through the first year of the pandemic. She now serves as the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health. She’s the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO