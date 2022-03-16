More navel-gazing, please. Melissa Febos thinks personal essays can change the world

Gazing into Crystal Skies: Louisiana electronic music duo Crystal Skies, composed of Britian Holcomb and Aaron Dawson, started producing music about a decade ago. “At the beginning we both had our own projects that were mostly just for fun,” Dawson says. “We made a lot of different styles, from progressive house and electro house to melodic dubstep. Back then I don’t think either of us intended to turn it into a career, it was mostly a hobby at that point. One day Britian just reached out to me in a SoundCloud message asking if I wanted to collab on a track and I said sure, why not? We ended up making Paradise Lost, which got way more traction than we expected it to, and from that point we just decided to continue the project. It turned out that we shared a lot of interests in music and worked well together so we just kept doing it until it evolved into where we are today.”

