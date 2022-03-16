ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

More navel-gazing, please. Melissa Febos thinks personal essays can change the world

By Jean Guerrero, Los Angeles Times
Buffalo News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe desire to confide, to be seen, is a universal human one; personal narrative is a way of reaping art from that desire. But only some people are taught that their lives are worthy of the endeavor. During her 15 years teaching nonfiction, Melissa Febos listened to students criticize...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Pleasures That Lurk in the Back of the Book

It’s hard to believe, but the humble index—expediter of searches, organizer of concepts— prompted outcries as it became more widespread: If one has an index, why would anyone read a book? Alarms “were being sounded,” Dennis Duncan writes in his lively Index, A History of the, “that indexes were taking the place of books.” Jonathan Swift worried that people would “pretend to understand a Book, by scouting thro’ the Index, as if a Traveller should go about to describe a Palace, when he has seen nothing but the Privy.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Eileen Myles
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change The World#Navel#Midtown Manhattan#Clickbait
The Independent

British Museum announces first exhibition on female spiritual beings

The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...
MUSEUMS
Daily Californian

Reflections on being a scrambled egg: A personal essay

The sizzling pan on the stove hisses to wake me from my daydreams. I’m a terrible cook, but I love making eggs. I didn’t always love eating them, though. My dad often made them for me at home, but I always declined in disgust. “Why would you eat them with ketchup? That’s so gross,” I would scoff. “It’s Filipino-style!” My dad would jokingly reply. It wasn’t until quarantine hit that I started to take him up on his offers, and soon I was enjoying his scorching hot over-medium masterpieces, sweet over-easy delights and even scrambled eggs if I was in the mood. But my expanded palate could only take so much at once: I never could bring myself to slather that pungent red condiment on my delicate eggs.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Mischief Acts by Zoe Gilbert – a very British strain of the weird and wild

I have an old US copy of one of my favourite books as a child: The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper. The edition is illustrated by Alan E Cober – dark, fantastical pencil drawings that bring Cooper’s winter world to life. The best of these sketches is of the mythical figure of Herne the Hunter, a weird and warped creature with the antlers of a stag sitting astride a horse. Herne leads his wild hunt through the final pages of the book, a riot of raucous energy that brings the novel to its stunning conclusion. Now Zoe Gilbert, author of a wonderfully strange collection of confected myths in her debut, Folk, has made Herne the hero of her second book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sujit Kr

Can Habits Change Your Personality?

You might not know it, but your habits are a huge part of what makes you unique as an individual. They influence your behavior and shape the way that you interact with the world around you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent

John Cleese has his microphone taken away after making controversial slavery joke

John Cleese had his microphone taken away after making a controversial joke about slavery.The Monty Python comedian was taking part in a “John Cleese in Conversation” event at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on a panel alongside fellow comics Dulcé Sloan, Jim Gaffigan, and Ricky Velez.As the comics were talking, the conversation segued into jokes about colonisation. Cleese began to discuss the “competition” between cultures, asking who suffered more oppression at the hands of colonisation.“[People] get competitive about this business of being oppressed,” Cleese said. “You do know the British have been slaves twice, right?”Many in the audience at...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Californian

Falling in love with coffee: A personal essay

Despite my tendency to be a hopeless romantic, absolutely enamored by countless hours of movie clips depicting kisses in the rain, interlocked fingers in the cold of a September autumn, bouquets upon bouquets of roses, tulips and wildflowers, a part of me knows I will always struggle. I am destined...
LIFESTYLE
WHNT-TV

Melissa Riopka Making a Change

You've heard it before. Each day is a new adventure. Morning news anchor Melissa Riopka is about to start a new one. Her roots are deep at News 19.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bham Now

The Worst Person In The World

The Worst Person In The World (2021) The chronicles of four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. The Worst...
MOVIES
News 12

Our Lives: Black preaching in America

Dr. Lerone Martin joins Gwen Edwards in this week’s Our Lives to discuss Black preaching in America. Dr. Martin shares how his book "Preaching on Wax" honors preachers throughout the ages.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The other wild west in the Spanish desert – photo essay

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”
ENTERTAINMENT
L.A. Weekly

Gazing into Crystal Skies

Gazing into Crystal Skies: Louisiana electronic music duo Crystal Skies, composed of Britian Holcomb and Aaron Dawson, started producing music about a decade ago. “At the beginning we both had our own projects that were mostly just for fun,” Dawson says. “We made a lot of different styles, from progressive house and electro house to melodic dubstep. Back then I don’t think either of us intended to turn it into a career, it was mostly a hobby at that point. One day Britian just reached out to me in a SoundCloud message asking if I wanted to collab on a track and I said sure, why not? We ended up making Paradise Lost, which got way more traction than we expected it to, and from that point we just decided to continue the project. It turned out that we shared a lot of interests in music and worked well together so we just kept doing it until it evolved into where we are today.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy