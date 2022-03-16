ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'Marshmallow Clouds,' by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek

By Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article——— Of his approach over his half-a-century-and-counting career, former U.S. Poet Laureate and former "American Life in Poetry" columnist Ted Kooser has said, "I write for other people with the hope that I can help them to see the wonderful things within their everyday experiences. In short, I want to show...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Wanek
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Cat#American#Candlewick Press#University Of Nebrask
The Guardian

Mischief Acts by Zoe Gilbert – a very British strain of the weird and wild

I have an old US copy of one of my favourite books as a child: The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper. The edition is illustrated by Alan E Cober – dark, fantastical pencil drawings that bring Cooper’s winter world to life. The best of these sketches is of the mythical figure of Herne the Hunter, a weird and warped creature with the antlers of a stag sitting astride a horse. Herne leads his wild hunt through the final pages of the book, a riot of raucous energy that brings the novel to its stunning conclusion. Now Zoe Gilbert, author of a wonderfully strange collection of confected myths in her debut, Folk, has made Herne the hero of her second book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
TheConversationAU

Omar Musa blends words and the wood carving of Borneo to explore beauty, rage and history

Omar Musa has, it seems, put aside the voice of protest, anger and challenge so present in his powerful 2017 poetry collection, Millefiori, in favour of a journey to his roots in the culture and history of Borneo. An island that carries three national flags, its lands have been exchanged many times by colonial powers as wars swept through this part of the globe, obscuring the 50,000 year heritage of its indigenous islanders – tribal groups that include the Suluk, the Dayak, the Perahu and Kedayan peoples. Review: Killernova - Omar Musa (text and artwork) (Penguin) This book arises from Musa’s...
WORLD
The Guardian

The other wild west in the Spanish desert – photo essay

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Mayans also believed in fairies

Picture by Daniel Schwen; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The ancient Mayans of the Yucatan Peninsula and Guatemala believed in mythological spirits. They had their own version of fairies as depicted in Western literature. The "fairies" of the ancient Mayans were called Aluxes.
The Guardian

In brief: Stewkey Blues; Birds and Us; Lives of Houses – reviews

Famed though it is for its flatness, Norfolk is a county of manifold aspects, many of which are captured in these sharp, subtle new stories by native son DJ Taylor. They all emerged from 2020’s lockdown, and together delineate the region’s geographical and social range, occasionally squinting back in time and tuning in to mythical echoes. The title story is named after the blue-hued cockles distinctive to Stiffkey (typically for Norfolk, it’s pronounced “Stewkey”), and depicts with exquisite precision the romantic undoing of a man who moves to the coast from Clapham with his capricious girlfriend. Expect lightly devastating epiphanies throughout, along with droll wit and pungent local flavour.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

A voice so sweet they named a pudding after her: Nellie Melba endured a violent marriage, the loss of her child and a thwarted passion for a prince, but her fabulous singing voice — and a peach dessert — immortalised her

By Robert Wainwright (Allen & Unwin £17.99, 336 pp) You’ve heard of peach melba, but have you heard of peach petit-duc? Both puddings were invented by French chef Auguste Escoffier in the 1890s. One evening he processed into the dining room of the Savoy in London, where the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy