Review: 'The Fell,' by Sarah Moss

By Hannah Joyner, Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article——— Sarah Moss is no newcomer to writing about isolation. Both "Summerwater" and "Ghost Wall" are set in places of confinement and inaccessibility. In "Cold Earth," visitors to a remote community hear that a deadly pandemic is spreading across the rest of the world. Moss' newest novel, "The Fell," which is...

Book review: It's not all Parisian charm in new Lucy Foley thriller

Anyone who has lived in an apartment building learns quickly that tenants constitute a wide variety of humanity: friendly, aloof, helpful, obstructive, welcoming, dismissive. Rarely, though, does someone seem sinister. But that’s the foundational exception on which Lucy Foley builds “The Paris Apartment,” her sixth novel. When...
How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
The Gilded Age: viewers all saying same thing about episode six

Julian Fellowes' new period piece, The Gilded Age, is continuing to grip audiences both in the UK and across the pond with its exquisite costumes and dramatic storylines - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest episode. Episode six saw the Russell's face the aftermath of...
‘The Gilded Age’ gives viewers a rare glimpse into the 19th-century Black elite

In HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” a frequently glossed-over aspect of Black history is put in the spotlight. Textbooks documenting this time in history would have you believe that the era’s rapid economic and social growth can be credited solely to the likes of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. In truth, people of color also made significant contributions to the American economy of the 19th century and its vast accumulation of wealth.
#Farrar Straus
NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
8 New Books To Read This Month

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “This book is A STUDY OF PASSION,” writes Stephen Galloway in Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century, out from Grand Central. It’s true that there’s passion in spades—not to mention a cameo by Marilyn Monroe, glitzy dinners, and cinematic visits to the sets and stages of Antony and Cleopatra and Gone With the Wind. But Leigh and Olivier’s affair, marriage, and eventual divorce is a complicated saga, inflected by Leigh’s mental illness, which was widely dismissed and misunderstood. (“Nonsense,” Noël Coward told Olivier, when the actor raised concerns.) While past depictions render Leigh difficult and Olivier long-suffering, Galloway makes clear their symbiosis—Leigh “did her best to care for Larry” too, joining him as he filmed Henry V “to assist and advise and encourage and relieve,” even as her own health declined. Between the tabloid intrigue and the Shakespearean end is a compelling portrait of two people trying their best.
CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
