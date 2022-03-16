ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

LaughFest kicks off 2022 festival

By Kathryn Havrilla
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgp7i_0egegBhC00

Today's the day — 2022 LaughFest is officially kicking off!

FOX 17's Savannah Fish checked in at Gilda's Clubhouse this morning for a sneak peak at the fun.

Check out tickets and the full schedule at the LaughFest website by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Masters Of Taste Kicks Off The Long Awaited Return Of The Food Festival

One of the many culinary casualties of the pandemic was the long list of sun-drenched food festivals throughout Southern California. While its future hung in the balance for the past two years, Masters of Taste will return to the Pasadena Rose Bowl on Sunday, April 3 to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clubhouse#Laughfest#Fox 17#Savannah Fish
KXLY

Miranda Lambert kicks off Country to Country festival with hit-filled set

Miranda Lambert opened the Country to Country music festival at London’s The O2 arena with a hit-filled set on Friday (11.03.22) night. The festival returned after a two-year absence – caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – with Miranda headlining and Kip Moore and Russell Dickerson also on the bill.
MUSIC
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla kicks off art contest

Designs will cover the four new wayfinding kiosks and promote local businesses.Calling all Molalla artists: The city's Beautification and Culture Committee has announced its first art contest to bring some creativity to the backsides of new wayfinding kiosks in town. In January, kiosks were installed at four locations around town: Clark Park, Fox Park, Long Park and City Hall. The kiosks feature a bilingual map of the city that includes nonprofit and city landmarks like parks, public works, cultural attractions and the Molalla River Corridor. The opposite side of the kiosks remains blank, though. The city is...
MOLALLA, OR
WTVQ

Lawnmower prep fundraiser kicks off spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky club is kicking off springtime by helping people prep their lawnmowers for the good weather. UK’s Student Branch organization sharpens lawnmower blades, changes oil and does general maintenance on push mowers as a fundraiser for the organization. The money raised helps them to fund chapter meetings and go to professional development conferences.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WAMU

Get Out There: The Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off this weekend

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year in the Washington region! D.C.’s annual celebration of American-Japanese friendship kicks off on Sunday, just before the cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom. With over 1 million visitors descending upon the Tidal Basin each year, finding the best way to enjoy the festival can be a daunting task.
WASHINGTON, DC
WNDU

Niles Restaurant Week kicks off

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - You can indulge in delicious meals and get some great deals. Niles Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday and goes through March 13. Downtown restaurants are offering food and drink specials. It’s the second annual Restaurant Week, and business owners said they are thankful for the...
NILES, MI
KBTX.com

The Local kicks off spring season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local at Lake Walk kicks off its spring season Tuesday showcasing several different kinds of businesses and artisans from across the Brazos Valley. Originally, the market was supposed to launch on March 8, but had to cancel due to weather. “We are really excited for...
BRYAN, TX
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy