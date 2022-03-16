ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Buyers Sign up for TV Slate from All3Media International – FilMart

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Hong Kong’s broadcasters and streamers were active buyers of content ahead of this week’s FilMart.

Pay-TV platform, Now TV picked up a nine-title package of factual content from All3Media International .

The deal includes: “Nutopia’s A World of Calm,” which combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz; 72 Films’ feature-length “Diana,” a portrait of the late princess Diana; and Studio Ramsay’s two-part special “Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine”; Brook Lapping Productions’ “The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions”; and globally resonant documentary “The Anti-Vax Conspiracy” from award winning producers, Caravan and Quicksilver Media.

Two premium dramas were also acquired by Now TV: both seasons of critically acclaimed character-driven financial thriller “Blinded” from Sweden’s FLX TV; and “New Gold Mountain” a four-part period murder mystery from Australia’s Goalpost Television. It tells the story of Australian 19th century Gold Rush from the perspective of the Chinese mining community.

Free-to-air channel ViuTVsix grabbed Snowed-In Productions’ psychological thriller “Too Close,” starring BAFTA-winner Emily Watson and Olivier winner Denise Gough; and Studio Lambert’s emotive drama “Three Families”; and series two of TXTV’s crime drama “Innocent.” It also took realty TV show “The Cube USA” (produced by Objective Media Group), “The Cube Australia,” (ITV Studios); and three seasons of “Great Canal Journeys.”

Dominant free-to-air channel TVB acquired Michel Roux’s “French Country Cooking,” an eight-part culinary journey through Southern France from Outline Productions; and both seasons of “The Art of Architecture,” produced by Colonial American Productions.

Public broadcaster, RTHK has picked up both seasons of health focused series “Live Well for Longer.”

Kit Yow, VP of sales for the APAC region at All3Media International, said: “Hong Kong’s vibrant television landscape presents a wealth of opportunities for content across all genres.

