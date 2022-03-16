ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's corned beef hash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnGYx_0egeg7FX00

Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make corned beef hash.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb cooked corned beef (scraps or whole pieces)

• 1 lb baby Yukon or baby bliss or both mixed

• 1 large Spanish onion

• 4 large jalapeno peppers (cut in half, seeds and ribs removed)

• 2 sprigs rosemary

• chopped chives for garnish

• 8 oz olive oil

• 3 large eggs

• 2 TBS butter

• 1 TBS salt (divided)

• 1 TSP black pepper

Directions for the potatoes:

1. Steam potatoes whole for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked, cool potatoes.

2. Once potatoes are cooled, lay potatoes on cutting board and gently “pop” them be pressing down enough for skin to break but gentle enough where potato stays in-tact.

3. Place “popped” potatoes on a paper lined baking tray, drizzle with oil, salt and pepper.

4. Place potatoes in a preheated 450F oven for 15 minutes or until crispy edges form.

5. Remove from heat and set aside

Directions for the peppers:

1. Cut top off jalapeño, cut jalapeno in half lengthwise.

2. Remove seeds and ribs. For spicier hash leave seeds and ribs in.

3. Place jalapenos on a paper lined baking tray, drizzle with oil, salt and pepper.

4. Place jalapenos in a preheated 450F oven for 15 minutes or until slightly charred.

5. Remove from heat and set aside.

Directions for the caramelized onion:

1. Place a large sauté pan on medium heat.

2. Add ¼ cup oil and sliced onions to pan.

3. Stir onions for 30-45 minutes constantly checking to make sure the bottom doesn’t burn. Once onions have picked up color and are very soft remove from heat.

Directions for the hash:

1. Either chop or shred corned beef by hand. Place in large mixing bowl.

2. Add “popped” potatoes, roasted jalapeños and caramelized onion to bowl.

3. Chop 1 sprig of rosemary, add to bowl.

4. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Mix gently to avoid breaking potatoes too much.

5. Preheat a medium non-stick pan (seasoned or enamel coated cast iron would be best).

6. Place portion of hash into pan. Mix around for 2-3 minutes to achieve slight browning. Once hash has been slightly browned, pack it together in the pan with a rubber spatula to form something similar to a patty. Create small pockets for eggs to go into.

7. Place a tab of butter into each pocket. Crack egg right into hash pocket. Cook for 1 minute on the stove and then place into preheated oven and broil 2 minutes for easy, 3-4 minutes for medium and 5-6 minutes for hard.

8. Remove corned beef hash from oven. Garnish with chopped chives and rosemary leaves.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corned Beef#Cooking#Hash#Peppers#Food Drink#Marketplace#Yukon#Spanish
Boston Globe

For St. Patrick’s Day, Anna’s Taqueria brings back the corned beef and cabbage burrito

It’s a St. Patrick’s Day tradition for Anna’s Taqueria, and a meld of Irish and Mexican fare — a corned beef and cabbage burrito. The local chain has been serving the hearty sandwich since 2012, and only for that one day that celebrates the patron saint of Ireland. Hot, salty corned beef, steamed cabbage, carrots, cheese, mustard, and potatoes are encased in a satiny tortilla. To enhance the sandwich, you can choose add-ons, like guacamole, rice, sour cream, beans, or salsa (starts at $8.45). Expect fans to line up to grab one before the shops run out. Available at Anna’s Taqueria’s six locations. annastaqueria.com/locations.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

The Sentinel Is Giving Away Free Corned Beef Sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day

Under normal circumstances you’d have to wait until the end of the week to get your fix because, as fans know, Friday usually is the only day of the week when Dennis Leary’s cult-favorite sandwich counter the Sentinel busts out its best seller, a meaty corned beef sandwich served on fresh baked bread. But this week is special — Thursday being St. Patrick’s Day — so Leary’s making an exception and offering the corned beef sandwiches on March 17. Oh, and they’re free.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston Globe

More than just corned beef: Three modern St. Patrick’s Day recipes

Irish food sometimes gets a bad rap: flaccid cabbage, vegetables boiled to extinction, potatoes the color of elementary school paste. Chef Aidan McGee wants to change that when he opens The Dubliner at City Hall Plaza in April. There, he plans to serve “modern” Irish food that defies old stereotypes: buttery Irish shortbread; fresh shellfish; house-smoked salmon. (McGee nails the upscale-downscale vibe: He worked at the Mandarin Oriental in London but also earned raves helming the Truscott Arms, a cozy gastropub in Maida Vale.)
RECIPES
NWI.com

TASTE TEST: D.A.'s Deli & Dining brings the corned beef

Chop suey was invented in America, not China. The jibarito comes from Chicago, not Puerto Rico. Gyros meat was first mass-produced in Chicago, not Greece. Italian Beef doesn't come from Italy. Similarly, Americans eat tons of corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But in Ireland, they typically...
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

Authorities: Fentanyl, cocaine seized from Torrington home

A search warrant executed in Torrington on Friday resulted in the seizure of 1,181 blue pills believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for containing fentanyl. Approximately 110 wax folds containing an off-white colored powdery substance were found. The wax folds were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.
TORRINGTON, CT
News 12

Partly cloudy, breezy for New York City on first day of spring

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the New York City metro area will see a partly cloudy and breezy first day of spring on Sunday. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy early, sunny midday, then more clouds by the evening. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible. Highs around 61, lows down to 42. An isolated shower possible at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sammy’s Famous Corned Beef is closing Downtown after 35 years

Pittsburgh is losing another longtimer, with 35-year-old Sammy’s Famous Corned Beef planning to close its Downtown restaurant later this month. Sammy’s, at 901 Liberty Ave., announced the news on Facebook late Monday, promising to still be around to serve that cured meat we especially need this time of year until shuttering on March 25.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy