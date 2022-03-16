What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's corned beef hash

Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make corned beef hash.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb cooked corned beef (scraps or whole pieces)

• 1 lb baby Yukon or baby bliss or both mixed

• 1 large Spanish onion

• 4 large jalapeno peppers (cut in half, seeds and ribs removed)

• 2 sprigs rosemary

• chopped chives for garnish

• 8 oz olive oil

• 3 large eggs

• 2 TBS butter

• 1 TBS salt (divided)

• 1 TSP black pepper

Directions for the potatoes:

1. Steam potatoes whole for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked, cool potatoes.

2. Once potatoes are cooled, lay potatoes on cutting board and gently “pop” them be pressing down enough for skin to break but gentle enough where potato stays in-tact.

3. Place “popped” potatoes on a paper lined baking tray, drizzle with oil, salt and pepper.

4. Place potatoes in a preheated 450F oven for 15 minutes or until crispy edges form.

5. Remove from heat and set aside

Directions for the peppers:

1. Cut top off jalapeño, cut jalapeno in half lengthwise.

2. Remove seeds and ribs. For spicier hash leave seeds and ribs in.

3. Place jalapenos on a paper lined baking tray, drizzle with oil, salt and pepper.

4. Place jalapenos in a preheated 450F oven for 15 minutes or until slightly charred.

5. Remove from heat and set aside.

Directions for the caramelized onion:

1. Place a large sauté pan on medium heat.

2. Add ¼ cup oil and sliced onions to pan.

3. Stir onions for 30-45 minutes constantly checking to make sure the bottom doesn’t burn. Once onions have picked up color and are very soft remove from heat.

Directions for the hash:

1. Either chop or shred corned beef by hand. Place in large mixing bowl.

2. Add “popped” potatoes, roasted jalapeños and caramelized onion to bowl.

3. Chop 1 sprig of rosemary, add to bowl.

4. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Mix gently to avoid breaking potatoes too much.

5. Preheat a medium non-stick pan (seasoned or enamel coated cast iron would be best).

6. Place portion of hash into pan. Mix around for 2-3 minutes to achieve slight browning. Once hash has been slightly browned, pack it together in the pan with a rubber spatula to form something similar to a patty. Create small pockets for eggs to go into.

7. Place a tab of butter into each pocket. Crack egg right into hash pocket. Cook for 1 minute on the stove and then place into preheated oven and broil 2 minutes for easy, 3-4 minutes for medium and 5-6 minutes for hard.

8. Remove corned beef hash from oven. Garnish with chopped chives and rosemary leaves.