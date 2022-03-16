ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Want to Claim Social Security Early? Know These 2 Things First.

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Social Security could end up being a crucial source of income for you once you retire. It may even end up being your primary income source. That's why it's important to understand the implications of signing up at different ages.

You can first sign up for Social Security at age 62, but going that route will leave you with a reduced benefit. In fact, you're not entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your wage history until full retirement age (FRA) kicks in. FRA is dependent on your year of birth, as follows:

Year of Birth

Full Retirement Age

1943-1954

66

1955

66 and 2 months

1956

66 and 4 months

1957

66 and 6 months

1958

66 and 8 months

1959

66 and 10 months

1960 or later

67

Data source: Social Security Administration.

Many seniors end up filing for Social Security ahead of FRA to get their money sooner. If that's a route you're planning to take, make sure you know these rules first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AvBs_0egeg4bM00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Your benefit won't be bumped up to its full amount at FRA

Some people are of the impression that if they claim Social Security early and reduce their benefit in the process, their benefit will be restored to its full amount upon reaching FRA. Not so.

If you lock in a lower monthly benefit by claiming Social Security early, you'll generally be stuck with that reduced amount for the rest of your retirement. The only exception is if you undo your filing, and there are strict rules there, too.

For one thing, you can only undo your filing once in your lifetime. And you must withdraw your application for benefits within a year of claiming them for this solution to work.

Furthermore, to undo your filing and get the option to sign up for benefits again at a later age, you'll need to repay the Social Security Administration all of the money it paid you. That's something you might really struggle to do.

As such, if you end up filing for Social Security early, you should assume that the benefit you start out collecting will be the same sum you receive for the rest of your life. And you should also make sure you're OK with that lower benefit -- which may not be the case if you aren't bringing much savings with you into retirement.

2. You might have benefits withheld if you earn too much money

Filing for Social Security before FRA will automatically result in a reduced benefit. But if you work at the same time, you may not even get to keep that reduced benefit in full if you earn too much.

This year, you can earn up to $19,560 from a job without having any Social Security income withheld. But beyond that limit, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld for every $2 you earn.

Now if you file early and will be reaching FRA later this year, that earnings limit increases substantially to $51,960. And beyond that point, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld for every $3 you earn.

Either way, if you'll be working and earning a substantial amount of money, you may want to think twice about claiming benefits early, since a portion of that income will be withheld. And while you'll get it back later -- specifically, once you reach FRA -- the reduction in benefits you face by filing early will remain in effect permanently (unless you manage to undo your claim as per the rules above).

Many people make the decision to sign up for Social Security before FRA. You may determine that that's the best choice for you. But make sure you're familiar with these rules before making that call.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: SSI, SSDI benefit payments for March

Millions of Americans use benefit programs through the Social Security Administration every month, but not everyone gets paid at the same time. This will be the third month in 2022 that those collect benefits see the 5.9% COLA increase. While it’s the highest increase in recent history, inflation has passed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Retirement Income#Fra#Data#Getty Images
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks worth $1,500 and $750 go out today

One state is sending out stimulus checks worth $750 and $1,500 to qualifying residents starting today. Over 10,000 residents in Alabama can expect to see these payments starting today, Feb. 28. This money is coming from Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants. The program is run by the Alabama Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

How EBT Cash Benefits can be used to pay for bills, childcare & transport – and you can even withdraw it from ATMs

FOOD stamp claimants can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for much more than just purchasing food and beverages. Through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits to low-income families have been consistently increasing with federally-funded state programs like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. TANF money is delivered to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
84K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy