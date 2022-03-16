ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Today, Severe Threat Tomorrow Night

By Adam Olivier
kadn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will hold firm through the morning with chilly temperatures lingering through lunchtime. By the afternoon, sunshine breaks through the clouds leading to warmer weather in the 70s. Overnight, some clouds will roll through as temperatures drop into...

