The Genius Of… What It Is To Burn by Finch

This week in 1984, Van Halen's Jump was no.1 in the US, a massive hit that symbolised the peak – and the end – of VH MK1. After seven weeks in the charts, on 25 February, 1984, Van Halen's Jump went to no.1 in the Billboard Hot 100. It was the peak of Van Halen MK1 but maybe the cover of the single – the image of a mischievous sprite with a cigarette in hand – alluded to some of the problems behind the scenes. Maybe this was a band that might experience some problems with the ageing process.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO