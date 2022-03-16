The Genius Of… What It Is To Burn by Finch

Click here to read the full article. Rammstein’s video for “Zeit,” the title track for their upcoming album, is the typically surrealistic and sensational kind of clip people expect from the German industro-metal group.
There are shots of people drowning, scary wraith-like figures menacing kids in a fight, and the band members delivering babies as the sands of time surround them — all in reverse. It’s a visual feast, courtesy of director Robert Gwisdek, for an epic ballad in the group’s signature style, as frontman Till Lindemann sings in German about wishing time to stand still.
Zeit, the album, will come out...
