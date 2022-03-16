ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks vs. Hornets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 16 best bets from model on 78-48 run

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Hawks are 34-34 overall and 12-21 on the road this season, with a 2-1 record against the Hornets. Charlotte is 34-35 and 16-17 in home tilts. Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out for...

