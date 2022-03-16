PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - “Act right. Be right. do right.” This is the mantra that helps guide a rising star in Western Pennsylvania. The family man got into politics following tragedy. However, his boundless positive energy has propelled him as he tries to revive a Beaver County city that has seen rough days. He affectionately calls his hometown ‘L.A.’ - Lovely Aliquippa! He sees the town as a phoenix rising. The inspirational leader keeps a full schedule…besides his job, he has a job! So, how does he relax? In Quip tradition relaxation includes sports and sports….and, sports cards….as well as, super heros. And, to be candid, many residents consider him one, too. I hope you enjoy this edition of Kevin Battle Goes One-On-One With: Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker.