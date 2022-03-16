ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Kevin Battle Goes One-On-One With: Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWT3S_0egedhi700

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - “Act right. Be right. do right.”  This is the mantra that helps guide a rising star in Western Pennsylvania.  The family man got into politics following tragedy.  However, his boundless positive energy has propelled him as he tries to revive a Beaver County city that has seen rough days.  He affectionately calls his hometown ‘L.A.’ - Lovely Aliquippa!  He sees the town as a phoenix rising.  The inspirational leader keeps a full schedule…besides his job, he has a job!  So, how does he relax?  In Quip tradition relaxation includes sports and sports….and, sports cards….as well as, super heros.  And, to be candid, many residents consider him one, too.  I hope you enjoy this edition of Kevin Battle Goes One-On-One With: Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker.

