Brady’s call seals Jensen’s decision to stay with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was simultaneously celebrating his daughter’s birthday and contemplating his future in the NFL when he got a phone call from Tom Brady, who was about to announce he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jensen was already leaning toward re-signing with the Bucs. Hearing from Brady, he said, was “icing on the cake at the end of a great day.” A few hours later, Jensen signed a three-year, $39 million deal.

The 30-year-old center joined the Bucs in 2018 after beginning his career as a sixth-round draft choice of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s started all 71 games the team has played since his arrival, including six playoff games.

