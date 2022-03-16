ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady’s call seals Jensen’s decision to stay with Buccaneers

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was simultaneously celebrating his daughter’s birthday and contemplating his future in the NFL when he got a phone call from Tom Brady, who was about to announce he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jensen was already leaning toward re-signing with the Bucs. Hearing from Brady, he said, was “icing on the cake at the end of a great day.” A few hours later, Jensen signed a three-year, $39 million deal.

The 30-year-old center joined the Bucs in 2018 after beginning his career as a sixth-round draft choice of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s started all 71 games the team has played since his arrival, including six playoff games.

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
