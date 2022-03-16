ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

2 hospitalized in Salina after crash during attempted u-turn

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford...

salinapost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

2 adults, 11-year-old hospitalized after I-70 crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Shawn M. Drake, 36, Lakewood, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 12th Road. The Jeep rear-ended a 2005 GMC Envoy driven...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kan. man dies in crash

-------- SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old Kansas man was cancelled Saturday afternoon after Thomas Talburt was located in Rush County after a single vehicle accident, according to Wichita Police. Authorities released no additional details. -------- SEDGWICK COUNTY –Authorities need help locating 71-year-old Thomas “Tom”...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Armed robbery suspect caught after chase, crash in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a chase and crash in Hays. Just before 5p.m. Friday, police responded to a robbery at All the Rage Studios, 2707 Vine Street in Hays, according to a media release. It was reported that a black male with dreadlocks...
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance at west Salina motel results in arrest of local man

A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged domestic dispute at a west Salina motel Thursday evening. Officers were sent to Americas Best Value Inn, 636 Westport Boulevard, for the report of a man and woman arguing. When the officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and an uncooperative man, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said.
SALINA, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Salina Post

Abilene woman arrested on requested drug, other charges

An Abilene woman was arrested after a vehicle and other items taken from a north Salina residence were found with her at a vacant house in another part of town. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Forest Avenue on Wednesday for the report of a burglary the day before.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas apartment fire intentionally set

MANHATTAN— Authorities investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment in Manhattan have filed a report for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property. Just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2215 College Avenue building Q for a report of a structure fire, according to Assistant Chief Sam Dameron.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Fire that destroyed bridge in N. Saline County called arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, March 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Arthurs, Kaleb Anthony; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police ID 14-year-old shot and killed at Wichita Towne East Mall

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at Towne East Mall on Friday have identified the 14-year-old victim as Trenjvious Hutton of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting at Towne East Mall, 7700 E Kellogg Drive...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Officers from Saline, Ellsworth counties among latest KLETC grads

Twenty-four new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Daniel Fulks of the Eudora Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Wes Lovett, Chief of Police for the Eudora Police Department. James Buettgenbach, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 290th Basic Training Class.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Two apprehended in BB shooting case; 3rd person sought

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. Friday: The Salina Police this afternoon released new information in the landscaper BB shooting case. A social media challenge apparently is connected to the shooting of a landscaper in downtown Salina late Tuesday morning. The Salina Police Department this afternoon announced that two people had been apprehended...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after Kansas officer shooting

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, critically injuring a Leon, Kansas man, according to a media release from the KBI. Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KC woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run while street racing

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to two felony counts for a 2020 fatal hit-and-run during a drag race on a Kansas City street. Shabazz Frencher, 24, of Kansas City, recently pleaded guilty to drunken driving while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped charges of driving with a suspended license and involuntary manslaughter.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Police search for suspect who shot 65-year-old Kan. man

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a Kansas home and searching for a suspect. Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1700 block of N. Spruce in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Missouri officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
JOPLIN, MO
Salina Post

Police, pawn shop warn of cash-for-gold scam in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an evolving situation involving the sale of fake gold jewelry. According to a social media report, Jack and Dick's Pawn Shop, 1434 North Washington Street in Junction City, is cautioning the public about buying gold looking jewelry from strangers at a gas station or a parking lot. "It is always fake." The store, according to police, has seen a large influx of fake gold jewelry in the past week.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, March 12-18

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GERISCH, JEREMY MICHAEL; 26; Carbondale. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH COURT...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Affidavit details shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High...
OLATHE, KS
Salina Post

