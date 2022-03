The sizzling pan on the stove hisses to wake me from my daydreams. I’m a terrible cook, but I love making eggs. I didn’t always love eating them, though. My dad often made them for me at home, but I always declined in disgust. “Why would you eat them with ketchup? That’s so gross,” I would scoff. “It’s Filipino-style!” My dad would jokingly reply. It wasn’t until quarantine hit that I started to take him up on his offers, and soon I was enjoying his scorching hot over-medium masterpieces, sweet over-easy delights and even scrambled eggs if I was in the mood. But my expanded palate could only take so much at once: I never could bring myself to slather that pungent red condiment on my delicate eggs.

