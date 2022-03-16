ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'Marshmallow Clouds,' by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek

By Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
Winston-Salem Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article——— Of his approach over his half-a-century-and-counting career, former U.S. Poet Laureate and former "American Life in Poetry" columnist Ted Kooser has said, "I write for other people with the hope that I can help them to see the wonderful things within their everyday experiences. In short, I want to show...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

Review: 'The Fell,' by Sarah Moss

——— Sarah Moss is no newcomer to writing about isolation. Both "Summerwater" and "Ghost Wall" are set in places of confinement and inaccessibility. In "Cold Earth," visitors to a remote community hear that a deadly pandemic is spreading across the rest of the world. Moss' newest novel, "The Fell," which is coming out in the United States right as the world begins its third year of life with COVID-19, examines the effects of isolation and pandemic even more directly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Wanek
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Cat#American#Candlewick Press
WWD

Beauty Entrepreneur Tova Borgnine Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Mischief Acts by Zoe Gilbert – a very British strain of the weird and wild

I have an old US copy of one of my favourite books as a child: The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper. The edition is illustrated by Alan E Cober – dark, fantastical pencil drawings that bring Cooper’s winter world to life. The best of these sketches is of the mythical figure of Herne the Hunter, a weird and warped creature with the antlers of a stag sitting astride a horse. Herne leads his wild hunt through the final pages of the book, a riot of raucous energy that brings the novel to its stunning conclusion. Now Zoe Gilbert, author of a wonderfully strange collection of confected myths in her debut, Folk, has made Herne the hero of her second book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
AM 1450 KMMS

Rare, Montana Marshmallow Trees are in Bloom Right Now

Much like Yellowstone Wolverines, the blooming Montana Marshmallow trees are an elusive site. We've still got plenty of winter weather to go this season, so we thought we'd share the easiest marshmallow recipe ever created. I've recently become aware of a 'cheater' recipe for homemade rice crispy treats and it...
MONTANA STATE
News 12

Our Lives: Black preaching in America

Dr. Lerone Martin joins Gwen Edwards in this week’s Our Lives to discuss Black preaching in America. Dr. Martin shares how his book "Preaching on Wax" honors preachers throughout the ages.
SOCIETY
Winston-Salem Journal

Automat documentary is coming to A/perture Cinema

A/perture Cinema in Winston-Salem will show the documentary “The Automat,” beginning March. 18. This new film, directed by Lisa Hurwitz, chronicles The Automat, one of the first fast-food restaurant chains in which food and drinks were served out of vending machines set in a wall. Horn & Hardart opened the first U.S. Automat in 1902 in Philadelphia. Customers inserted coins in the machine, then lifted a window to remove the food, usually wrapped in waxed paper, which was then replaced from the kitchen on the other side of the wall.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Guardian

The other wild west in the Spanish desert – photo essay

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Winston-Salem Journal

Barbara Rizza Mellin exhibits Asian brush paintings at Forsyth Central Library in Winston-Salem

ART EXHIBIT: The art exhibition “A Joy Forever: Asian Brush Paintings” by artist and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin will be on display through March 30 at Forsyth Central Library, Second Floor Art Gallery at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Taking its title from a John Keats’ line of poetry, “A think of beauty is a joy forever,” this exhibit features 23 works created in a modern interpretation of an ancient Chinese technique. “What I love about Asian Brush Painting is the simple elegance of the natural subjects, plus the real and apparent spontaneity of the process,” Mellin explains. She creates each image at one sitting, with no preliminary drawing. The idea is to capture the natural essence of the flowers rather than a detailed botanical copy. She uses water color painting and calligraphic line drawing with bamboo brushes. Mellin is a member of Artworks Gallery and national, international and local arts organizations.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy