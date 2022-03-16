ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

9 dead in crash involving college golf team

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.

The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County. Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles. Authorities said six college athletes and a coach from the University of the Southwest in New Mexico died following the tragic crash.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The bus was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament in the West Texas area, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Dodge 2500.

Authorities said both the driver and the passenger in the Dodge were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The University of the Southwest, which is located in New Mexico, said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash was under investigation, Blanco said, and details about the number of people in each vehicle weren’t immediately released. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?

In Texas, one must be 14 to begin classroom instruction for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said it would be illegal for a 13-year-old to drive on public roads.
ODESSA, TX
Andrews County, TX
Dodge, TX
WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

