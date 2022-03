ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is celebrating reading month and continuing their take & make kits. Tuesday’s the library puts out themed kits for children and tweens and teens to bring home and create. This weeks themes are mosaic shamrock’s for St. Patrick’s day and for the teens, paper book binding.

