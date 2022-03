CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday evening, just after 6:00 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting on the 1300 Block of N. McCampbell Street. Officials say that the call was placed by 35-year old Jimmy Langston, saying he just shot 48-year old Jose Ayala Jr. following a child custody dispute. Langston told officers he was going to the station to turn himself in.

