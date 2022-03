Who's ready for spring? One of the biggest reasons I'm looking forward to spring is because I have several projects that need tackling. Project 1. Finish the deck. Try not to laugh when you read this, but I demolished my old deck about three years ago and haven't finished the new one quite yet. This spring I'm going to order all the materials and get that deck finished. All I need to do is get the decking boards, screw them into the 2x12 boards, and we'll be good to go for summer.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO