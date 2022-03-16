Sip Wine to Spanish Guitar

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions like upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, to bring with you when visiting friends and family or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything from...
The quickest way to turn a bartender into a poet is to ask him about the best amaro, a beguiling liqueur made with a (usually secret) blend of herbs. In Italian, amaro means bitter, but this liqueur is a wildly complex category that ranges from citrusy and herbaceous to minty and medicinal with varying levels of bitterness.
Enjoy an evening at the Rochester Event Center sampling wines from around the world, along with beers and spirits. Delicious foods will cleanse your palate! Knowledgeable wine enthusiasts can answer wine-related questions that you may have. Wines of the World will also feature live entertainment, raffles, and an online auction...
When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
You could think of aperitivo hour as being akin to happy hour here in the States—but that’s oversimplifying things. In Italy, France, and Spain, there’s an art to aperitivo hours, which includes pairing low ABV tipples that are often bitter and herbaceous with snacks like marinated olives and crostini topped with cured meats and soft cheeses. While amaro (digestifs) are darker and richer—running the gamut from citrusy and herbaceous to minty and medicinal—the best apertifs are typically on the lighter end of the spectrum and have a bitter quality.
One way of cheering yourself up could be with a glass of wine, or two, but who needs a reason?. At the Grape Crush pop-up, you can enjoy glugging wine from a water gun or pouring it down your throat. The idea is to make wine more fun. You don’t...
There’s a good story told about Chet Atkins. One day, someone who had stopped to listen to him play said, “Man, that guitar sure sounds good!” According to the tale, Chet put the guitar down on a chair then said to its admirer: “How good does it sound now?”
Cheshire Village at Home (CV@H), a program of the Keene Senior Center, will present a N.H. Humanities To-Go Zoom performance and lecture, ”The Guitar in Latin America,” by Cuban-American guitarist and composer Dr. José Lezcano, on Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Lezcano is Professor Emeritus and...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 40th Anniversary Season presents the comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society, March 10-13 & 17-20 at The Grand Theatre. In this delightful drama/comedy, four middle-aged women, all needing to escape their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate and an...
Address: 2201 2nd Ave S, Ste 102, Birmingham, AL 35233. This is an outdoor event in the courtyard. Spring is coming up, come join us for an afternoon of shopping with local vendors, hang out with us in the courtyard, and sip on your favorite drink from the taproom. Spread...
Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of "What Southern Women Know (That Every Woman Should)." Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.
A decade ago, I launched a new book with a tour that, with three exceptions, took me to large Southern cities and three small Mississippi towns.
...
Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
Travel + Leisure Group is helping wine lovers discover the best varietals through tastings and experiences with the launch of Travel + Leisure Wine. In partnership with Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., the new wine club membership program, found at travelandleisurewine.com, offers access to highly-curated experiences including VIP tastings either at participating wineries or virtually, annual harvest celebration events, and more from wineries throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.
The CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in B.C. has issued an apology after telling women at a conference to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes." Vivek Sharma apologized for his comments and also announced he has stepped down from two boards that he was a member of.
Comments / 0