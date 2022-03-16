ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Sip Wine to Spanish Guitar

midtownatl.com
 4 days ago

Stop by for a glass of wine as we listen...

www.midtownatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The best wine deals for March 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions like upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, to bring with you when visiting friends and family or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything from...
DRINKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Best Amaro to Sip Neat or Mix in Cocktails

The quickest way to turn a bartender into a poet is to ask him about the best amaro, a beguiling liqueur made with a (usually secret) blend of herbs. In Italian, amaro means bitter, but this liqueur is a wildly complex category that ranges from citrusy and herbaceous to minty and medicinal with varying levels of bitterness.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fun 104.3

Wines of the World

Enjoy an evening at the Rochester Event Center sampling wines from around the world, along with beers and spirits. Delicious foods will cleanse your palate! Knowledgeable wine enthusiasts can answer wine-related questions that you may have. Wines of the World will also feature live entertainment, raffles, and an online auction...
ROCHESTER, MN
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Spanish Guitar#Guitar Music#Edo#Peachtree#Food Drink#Beverages#Times Location El Vi Edo#South American#Brazilian
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Best Apertifs to Sip Before Dinner

You could think of aperitivo hour as being akin to happy hour here in the States—but that’s oversimplifying things. In Italy, France, and Spain, there’s an art to aperitivo hours, which includes pairing low ABV tipples that are often bitter and herbaceous with snacks like marinated olives and crostini topped with cured meats and soft cheeses. While amaro (digestifs) are darker and richer—running the gamut from citrusy and herbaceous to minty and medicinal—the best apertifs are typically on the lighter end of the spectrum and have a bitter quality.
SCIENCE
Guitar World Magazine

50 guitars that changed the world

There’s a good story told about Chet Atkins. One day, someone who had stopped to listen to him play said, “Man, that guitar sure sounds good!” According to the tale, Chet put the guitar down on a chair then said to its admirer: “How good does it sound now?”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Keene Sentinel

The Guitar in Latin America

Cheshire Village at Home (CV@H), a program of the Keene Senior Center, will present a N.H. Humanities To-Go Zoom performance and lecture, ”The Guitar in Latin America,” by Cuban-American guitarist and composer Dr. José Lezcano, on Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Lezcano is Professor Emeritus and...
KEENE, NH
WEAU-TV 13

“The Savannah Sipping Society”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 40th Anniversary Season presents the comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society, March 10-13 & 17-20 at The Grand Theatre. In this delightful drama/comedy, four middle-aged women, all needing to escape their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate and an...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bham Now

Spring Pop-up Sip & Shop

Address: 2201 2nd Ave S, Ste 102, Birmingham, AL 35233. This is an outdoor event in the courtyard. Spring is coming up, come join us for an afternoon of shopping with local vendors, hang out with us in the courtyard, and sip on your favorite drink from the taproom. Spread...
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Group's New Wine Club Is Ready to Help You Sip, Savor, and Explore Even More

Travel + Leisure Group is helping wine lovers discover the best varietals through tastings and experiences with the launch of Travel + Leisure Wine. In partnership with Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., the new wine club membership program, found at travelandleisurewine.com, offers access to highly-curated experiences including VIP tastings either at participating wineries or virtually, annual harvest celebration events, and more from wineries throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.
SONOMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy