Michigan diaper tax repeal gets chucked from the House

 4 days ago
Legislation to repeal the sales tax on diapers has not received enough votes to pass the Michigan state House.

After the tampon tax got repealed last year, legislation was introduced to eliminate the sales tax on diapers for adults and children. But a vote to pass the bills failed Tuesday.

Bill sponsor Rep. Julie Alexander said in a news release after the vote that the vote lets down Michigan families who will continue to face the added cost on necessary hygiene items.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

