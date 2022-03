The Tour de France is still three and a half months away but the season is in full flow and the yellow jersey contenders have all had a chance to showcase their early form. What’s more, after the scattered appointments of January and February, the past week saw the world’s best riders convene in France and Italy for concurrent editions of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico - two of the most prestigious week-long races on the calendar.

