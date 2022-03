The Aston Martin reserve driver has been called in to deputise for his fellow German Sebastian Vettel. The former world champion had returned to his home in Switzerland after last weekend's running at Sakhir, and took a PCR test before he travelled back to Bahrain as part of Aston Martin's regular COVID protocols. When the result proved to be positive he had to call the team with the bad news.

