ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Moses Wright: Strong double-double

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wright finished with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Double-doubles in win

Stewart finished Thursday's 134-120 victory over the Magic with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes. Stewart avoided foul trouble in the victory, logging 30 minutes in what was a promising performance. After what has been a disappointing season, Stewart will certainly be looking to finish with a bang. Moving forward, he should be a nightly double-double threat, with an ability to chip in a couple of defensive stats. While he has not taken the leap many expected to see, the starting role is his for now, with foul issues the only real stumbling block when it comes to playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double

Vucevic logged 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to Utah. Vucevic had a rough night from the field, but at least he managed to record double-digit points and rebounds for the third game in a row. He continues to play at an underwhelming level compared to his Orlando days, but he still holds decent fantasy value as a two-way threat in a position with very few top-notch alternatives.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Sports

Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Almost logs double-double

Thomas logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 win over the Wisconsin Herd. Thomas logged one of his better stat lines of the 2022 G League season. He is averaging 14.3 points and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mac McClung: Records double-double

McClung logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Iowa Wolves. McClung logged his first double-double since South Bay's March 10 game against the Memphis Hustle. He has averaged 22.1 points and 7.0 rebounds across 21 G League games this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Comes close to double-double

Wood accumulated 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Suns. Wood ended just one rebound away from posting a double-double, but he hasn't been playing well since returning from a three-game absence due to illness. The big man hasn't recorded a double-double since Mar. 6, but he's still averaging 19.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game across six appearances this month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Birmingham#Two Way Player#Fg
FanSided

Larry Bird downright refused to trade for any of LeBron James’ teammates

NBA legend Larry Bird predicted that LeBron James made his surrounding cast look better during his first stint in Cleveland, and he turned out to be right. When it comes to overall NBA excellence, it’s virtually impossible to beat Larry Bird. Bird remains the only person to win in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Double-doubles in win

Mobley ended Friday's 119-116 overtime victory over the Nuggets with 27 points (11-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes. Mobley scored 20-plus points for the 12th time during the campaign and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double in March. Across his last seven games, the rookie has averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes per contest. He'll look to continue his strong play against the Pistons on Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' JT Thor: Double-doubles in loss

Thor tallied 15 points (6-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-104 loss to the Cleveland Charge. Thor made his fourth appearance at the G League level and registered his second double-double. The 19-year-old was recalled to the NBA squad shortly after the conclusion of Friday's contest.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Masterful double-double in win

Tatum ended Wednesday's 110-88 victory over the Warriors with 26 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes. The Celtics had an easy time of it after Stephen Curry (foot) was sidelined after a tangle with Marcus Smart. Although Tatum is still struggling with his jumper, he pt up 16 attempts and was capable in the peripheral categories. He's also starting a streak with two consecutive double-doubles.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Luka Doncic double-doubles in loss Friday

Luka Doncic registered 17 points (5-20 FG, 2-10 3PT, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and six turnovers in the Mavericks’ 111-101 loss to the 76ers on Friday. Doncic recorded his 35th double-double of the season by scoring 17 points and dishing out 10 dimes in Friday’s loss. Facing a stingy 76ers’ defense caused the All-Star point guard to shoot 25% from the field and commit six turnovers though. Expect the Slovenian to have a better shooting performance when the Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. He is currently tied for eighth in the league in double-doubles with James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out to rest knee

Conley is out Sunday against the Knicks due to right knee injury maintenance. The veteran will sit out the front half of the back-to-back set. Conley has endured a brutal March, shooting just 31.3 percent from the field. In his absence, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy