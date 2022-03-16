Mavericks' Moses Wright: Strong double-double

Stewart finished Thursday's 134-120 victory over the Magic with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes. Stewart avoided foul trouble in the victory, logging 30 minutes in what was a promising performance. After what has been a disappointing season, Stewart will certainly be looking to finish with a bang. Moving forward, he should be a nightly double-double threat, with an ability to chip in a couple of defensive stats. While he has not taken the leap many expected to see, the starting role is his for now, with foul issues the only real stumbling block when it comes to playing time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO