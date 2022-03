The New York Yankees have taken a more cost-efficient route this off-season, solving holes on the roster. While they did consume the contract of Josh Donaldson, which will pay him $50 million over the next two seasons, the Bombers have otherwise been conservative with their approach. The Yankees plugged their shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo at first base, passing on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.

