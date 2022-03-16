Polk County Man Jailed on Multiple Charges in Adams County

(Corning) A Des Moines man faces charges connected to an accident on Saturday in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year old Christopher Michael Fasce following the crash at 8th and Benton in Corning. Authorities charged Fasce with Interference with Official Acts, Failure to Maintain Control, Careless Driving, Open Container, and Failure to Provided Proof of Financial Liability. Officers transported Fasce to the Adams County Jail and held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a Magistrate. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, and further charges are pending.

On Monday, Adams County Deputies arrested 21-year old Andrew George Mills of Ottumwa at 901 Davis Avenue in Corning on three Adams County Warrants for Failure to Appear. Authorities released Mills on bond.

In a separate incident on Monday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year old Robert Lee Bracy of Colorado on an Adams County Warrant for Failure to Appear. Deputies transported Bracy to the Adams County Jail and held him on a $500 cash bond.