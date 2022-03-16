ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sweden's PM Says Does Not Exclude Further Arms Supplies to Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden could send more military aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Magdalena...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stockholm#Reuters
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
MONTAGUE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK says Russia has deployed thermobaric weapons in Ukraine

TALLINN, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed thermobaric weapons systems in Ukraine and London is worried about how broadly they could be used, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "How far (Putin) will go, what weapons he will authorise to achieve his ultimate aim,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy