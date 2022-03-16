ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A spring bouquet of 6 brand-new paperbacks

By Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times
Missoulian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed to get lost in a book these days? Here's the best kind of spring bouquet: an assortment of fresh paperbacks, all recommended. "Homo Irrealis: The Would-Be Man Who Might Have Been: Essays" by André Aciman (Picador, $18). The author of "Call Me By Your Name" here offers...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Washington Post paperback bestsellers

1 KLARA AND THE SUN (Vintage, $16.95). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an Artificial Friend, is selected as a companion for a sickly child. 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

The Most Anticipated Books by Women Coming This Year

Nearly a million books are published in the United States each year, and the percentage of titles written by women continues to increase. From intense thrillers to LGBTQ masterpieces to heart-stopping romance and more, women are telling a lot of great stories – almost too many to count. Almost.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marguerite Duras
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Bob Feller
Person
Bill Veeck
Person
Fernando Pessoa
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kirkus Review#W G Sebald#Banks#Washington Post#Flatiron
Hello Magazine

The Gilded Age: viewers all saying same thing about episode six

Julian Fellowes' new period piece, The Gilded Age, is continuing to grip audiences both in the UK and across the pond with its exquisite costumes and dramatic storylines - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest episode. Episode six saw the Russell's face the aftermath of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Tova Borgnine, QVC Personality, Dead at 80

Tova Borgnine, a cosmetics entrepreneur and an early QVC star, has died. She was 80. Borgnine, the widow of actor Ernest Borgnine, died on Feb. 26, Tova Beverly Hills President Michele Uram said, reports the New York Times. She did not reveal a cause of death. Borgnine was born Tove...
CELEBRITIES
Carla Paton

The history of Easter and the pagan goddess Ēostre

OstaraEduard Ade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The history of Easter is deeply rooted in the history of Ēostre, a pagan goddess celebrated by the Saxons during the month of April. Her feast day was marked by fertility rites and the giving of eggs, which represented new life. It is thought that Ēostre was eventually absorbed into the Christian tradition, and her name was given to the Easter holiday. Some believe that the Easter bunny is also a remnant of Ēostre's worship, as she was often depicted with rabbits or hares. While we may not know everything about this ancient goddess, her legacy can still be seen in modern Easter celebrations!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
allthatsinteresting.com

The Short, Inspiring Life Of Quentin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s Youngest Son

Quentin Roosevelt felt the call to serve during World War I, but the former president's son was tragically shot down over France on July 14, 1918. In one of the last letters that Quentin Roosevelt ever wrote, he told his parents about the morbid thrill of war. His squadron had lost a man, he said, but the “excitement” of conflict made up for it. Just three days after Theodore and Edith Roosevelt read those words, Quentin lost his own life.
U.S. POLITICS
Free Lance-Star

Book review: It's not all Parisian charm in new Lucy Foley thriller

Anyone who has lived in an apartment building learns quickly that tenants constitute a wide variety of humanity: friendly, aloof, helpful, obstructive, welcoming, dismissive. Rarely, though, does someone seem sinister. But that’s the foundational exception on which Lucy Foley builds “The Paris Apartment,” her sixth novel. When...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The other wild west in the Spanish desert – photo essay

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Missoulian

DeFranco Jazz Festival swings back to in-person concerts

The rhythm is swinging back like it's normal times at one of Missoula’s longest-running music festivals. The 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana on Thursday-Friday, March 17-18, brings about a thousand students from the region and a combo of talented guest artists for two days’ worth of music, including two evening concerts for the public.
MISSOULA, MT
tatler.com

Parisian opulence abounds at the Rosewood Hôtel De Crillon

Vincent Billiard remembers walking down the Place de la Concorde at 17 and looking up at the Hôtel de Crillon and thinking: ‘I want to work there one day.’ The 38-year-old Parisian is now the managing director, having attended L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne, and cut his teeth at the Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels and St Regis. The Hôtel de Crillon was built as a palace at the command of Louis XV. Indeed, its history – Marie Antoinette took piano lessons there and Karl Lagerfeld designed the Grands Appartements – might have seemed an overwhelming responsibility to some. But Billiard has taken it all in his stride. An endless presence during lockdown – Zooming staff and keeping morale high – his creed is that, if you treat the workers with the same respect you accord to guests, you’ll have a happy and efficient ship. Chapeau to that.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.

Fallingwater is located in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains and is considered to be the best example of Wright’s style of organic architecture. Although he became famous for designing public works like the Guggenheim Museum, the American architect’s bread and butter was building private homes. Ask anyone to name...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy