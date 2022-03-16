ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKUVd_0egeTwPq00

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $17.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DouYu International Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 -0.06 -0.01

EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 -0.01 -0.07

Revenue Estimate 377.70M 361.59M 337.38M 340.51M

Revenue Actual 364.40M 361.92M 328.56M 347.77M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $321M Of 4 Stocks

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting a 25bps increase in the fed funds rate. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Douyu#Douyu International Q4#Doyu
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Genocea Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genocea Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trean Insurance Group Q4 Earnings

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trean Insurance Group missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $18.77 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Full House Resorts Q4 Earnings

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Full House Resorts beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $5.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Information Services Q4 Earnings

Information Services (NASDAQ:III) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Information Services beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $3.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: El Pollo Loco Holdings Q4 Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. El Pollo Loco Holdings beat estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was down $1.38...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clarus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $42.24 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corvus Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Affirm Shares Are Falling

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is trading lower Monday after raising guidance, which showed company expectations still remain below analyst estimates. Affirm said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be at least $335 million, which is up from previous guidance calling for revenue between $325 million and $335 million, but still below the $340.24 million estimate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Protara Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.94. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
116K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy