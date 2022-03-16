ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQfdg_0egeTvX700

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.07 0.12 0.05 0.03

EPS Actual 0.01 0.13 0.20 0.10

Revenue Estimate 6.09M 5.80M 4.30M 4.40M

Revenue Actual 5.08M 5.83M 5.37M 5.05M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $321M Of 4 Stocks

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting a 25bps increase in the fed funds rate. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Affirm Shares Are Falling

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is trading lower Monday after raising guidance, which showed company expectations still remain below analyst estimates. Affirm said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be at least $335 million, which is up from previous guidance calling for revenue between $325 million and $335 million, but still below the $340.24 million estimate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of HireQuest's Earnings

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HireQuest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. HireQuest bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. VSE missed estimated earnings by 32.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $60.16 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda Octopus Group Q1#Coda#Eps#Coda Octopus Group
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Will Russia Have To Invade Its $130 Billion Pot Of Gold?

After waging war against Ukraine that triggered a humanitarian crisis as well as skyrocketing oil prices that fueled global inflation concerns, Russia has been hammered with a series of sanctions by Western governments in an attempt to weaken its economy. Foreign nations have slapped economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin's government...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fluence Partners With Hydrofarm To Distribute LED Lighting Solution For Craft Cannabis Growers

Fluence by OSRAM (OTCPK:OSAGF), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, entered into a distribution partnership with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponic equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm will distribute Fluence’s newly released SPYDR Fang...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Launches Expansive Marijuana Product Lineup In Florida

The multi-state cannabis operator will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms, and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco. “We’ve demonstrated our ability to reach leading market share positions in large medical markets based on the strength of our products and the value we provide patients. We’re proud to offer those popular brands to Florida patients for the first time,” stated Charlie Bachtell, CEO & co-founder at Cresco Labs. “We’re relentlessly focused on quality, consistency and availability, and we’ll keep that promise to patients as we continue to scale in the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $16.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
116K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy