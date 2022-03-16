Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.07 0.12 0.05 0.03

EPS Actual 0.01 0.13 0.20 0.10

Revenue Estimate 6.09M 5.80M 4.30M 4.40M

Revenue Actual 5.08M 5.83M 5.37M 5.05M

