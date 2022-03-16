ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarena Clocks 0.8% Revenue Growth In Q4

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360Ogz_0egeTjBd00
  • Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 0.8% year-on-year, to RMB655.3 million ($102.8 million).
  • Net revenue from Childhood & adolescent quality education business increased 12.8% Y/Y to RMB336.0 million ($52.7 million), constituting 51.3% of total revenue.
  • Adult professional education business revenue declined 9.4% Y/Y to RMB319.3 million ($50.1 million), representing 48.7% of total revenue.
  • Gross profit decreased 8.7% Y/Y to RMB327.6 million ($51.4 million) and the profit margin contracted by 520 basis points to 50%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to RMB(60.4) million or $(9.5) million.
  • The company held $67.5 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The loss per share for the quarter was RMB (3.22) or $(0.51).
  • Outlook: Tarena sees Q1 sales of RMB580 million - RMB610 million, representing an increase of 8.6% - 14.2%.
  • Price Action: TEDU shares closed higher by 20.2% at $2.38 on Tuesday.

