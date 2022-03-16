ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max and Discovery+ Will Be Merged Into One Service

By Matt Singer
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Discovery is nearing the completion of its acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T — and when it does it will have to begin the process of merging the two companies’ assets. That will apparently include Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+, and Warner’s streaming service, HBO Max, with one Discovery executive now saying that...

