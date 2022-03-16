ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $313.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.9 million, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCVL

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoe Carnival#Snapshot#Ap#Shoe Carnival Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
