Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County leaders oppose PennDOT's bridge tolling plan

By Janel Knight, Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — County commissioners have signed and passed a resolution opposing PennDOT’s plan to toll the I-83 South Bridge. They are among many leaders in both the east and west shore coming forward against the plan saying it will cause more harm than good.

Critics of the plan believe tolling will put a heavy financial burden on drivers and will cause traffic problems in neighboring communities.

The bridge is one of nine across the state that would be tolled under PennDOT’s plan. The agency says the state has a growing $8.1 billion annual highway and bridge funding gap and bridge tolling can provide money to repair or replace costly bridges.

PennDOT picks construction group for bridge-tolling project

PennDOT says traditional funding to replace the bridge would wipe out a third of its annual overall construction funding.

The commissioners’ meeting in Dauphin County was at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Not only did the commissioners “strongly oppose any and all plans to toll the I-81 South Bridge,” but they also included four other points in the resolution:

  • Opposed to dipping into the pockets of already-burdened taxpayers due to a PennDOT budget and planning shortfall without consideration of the tremendous detriment such a concept will level onto our taxpayers, and those across the river and region
  • Now and will continue to be creative, considerate, and forward-thinking in our fiscal planning; the taxpayers of Pennsylvania deserve the same deliberate and considerate planning across the board
  • Encourage the state government to similarly recognize that the taxpayers woud be willing and welcoming parties at the table for further discussions on solutions for the I-83 South Bridge.

Check out the full resolution below:

DC BOC I83 Bridge Resolution 3 16 22

