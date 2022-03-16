ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization for fourth Covid-19 shot in people 65+

By CNN
 4 days ago
ERFURT, GERMANY - APRIL 08: Medical Staff prepares a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination center at the Messe trade fair grounds during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2021 in Erfurt, Germany. German authorities are expecting a strong increase in the volume of inoculations in April as vaccine supplies stabilize. Germany began vaccinations in late December and authorities predict as many vaccine doses to arrive in April as in the three months before. So far about 13% of people in Germany have received a first dose. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of an additional booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine for adults 65 and older who have gotten a booster dose of any of the authorized or approved vaccine, the companies said Tuesday.

The submission is based on two data sets from Israel. “Both data sets showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the companies said in a news release.

The first data set cited in the release was an analysis of records for more than 1.1 million adults 60 and older by the Israeli Ministry of Health that showed a decreased rate of infection and severe illness after a second booster.

The participants had no known history of Covid-19 and were eligible for an additional booster. “These data showed rates of confirmed infections were 2 times lower and rates of severe illness were 4 times lower among individuals who received an additional booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine administered at least four months after an initial booster (third) dose compared to those who received only one booster dose,” the news release says.

The second data set is the result of an ongoing trial looking at health care workers 18 and older who had gotten three doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Of 700 participants, 154 received an additional booster at least four months after their third dose. After one and two weeks, the second booster increased neutralizing antibody titers against Omicron eight-fold and 10-fold, respectively, compared with five months after the initial booster.

The companies said this additional booster did not result in any new safety concerns.

These studies have not been peer-reviewed.

Currently, anyone ages 12 and up who got a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago can get a third dose.

The-CNN-Wire

