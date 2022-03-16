TOWSON, MD—Beginning April 1, 2022, yard materials will be collected separately for recycling from Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their schedule. These separate yard material collections will occur from April through as late as December 14. If a resident’s schedule has no “Y” days, their yard materials will continue to be collected with trash year round.

Residents may view their schedule on the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s website . Schedules can also be obtained through the County’s BaltCoGo mobile app or by calling 410-887-2000.

New this year, revised County regulations require that yard materials set out for separate “Y” day collection must be placed in heavy-duty paper lawn and leaf bags or bundled with non-plastic string. For these set-outs, plastic bags will not be accepted. To assist with the transition to this new set-out rule, the County is providing a limited amount of paper yard material bags to residents at no cost. Paper bags are available for pick-up at all County trash and recycling drop-off centers , all Baltimore County Public Library branches , and all Baltimore County senior centers . The bags are limited to five per person and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Yard materials acceptable for recycling collection include grass, leaves, vines, twigs, shrubbery trimmings, branches and limbs. Branches and limbs will be collected only if they are no larger than 3 inches in diameter and no longer than 3 feet.

The yard materials collected on “Y” days will be composted into an earthy organic material to be used by Baltimore County agencies and residents.

The post Baltimore County yard materials recycling collection to resume on April 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD .