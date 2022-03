Do you own and drive a car of any kind in the United States? If yes, you’re well aware of the skyrocketing gas prices that are entirely out of control. They’re worse in some states than others, but no matter where you go, fueling up will cost you a pretty penny. The national average of gas prices is out of control but will soon get worse in the US. What’s causing high gas prices, and which US states have the highest gas prices?

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO