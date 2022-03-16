Deadline comes and goes with no agreement at legislature on Unemployment Insurance Fund, COVID worker bonuses

DENVER (CBS4)– The top consumer complaints filed in Colorado include unemployment insurance scams, retail sales related to COVID-19 and auto sales and services. This past year saw a 15% increase in the number of complaints filed from the year before to total nearly 14,000. (credit: CBS) This is National Consumer Protection Week. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wants to make sure people know that help is available when they have consumer problems. “All the stress and all the trauma that sometimes people suffer can be avoided if people know how to protect themselves and if we hold accountable firms that are preying on people. And this is a critical part of our work standing up for people so people know they are not alone and on their own,” said Weiser. One thing that was not in the top ten list this year is robocalls. Weiser credits that to new technology available from phone providers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO