Report: Browns to sign Pro Bowl returner

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing Bears’ Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a three-year free-agent contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $13.8 million dollars.

Grant split last season between the Dolphins and Bears, after being acquired in a trade by Chicago.

He appeared in a total of fifteen games combined between the two teams, finishing the season with 11 receptions for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Grant was also a force on special teams for the Bears, averaging 11.9 yards per punt return, ranked third in the NFL. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.

He also averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return on 23 returns, which ranked 11th.

The signing will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

