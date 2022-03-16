ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Meet Strategic Insurance Services, a 2022 Best Places to Work honoree

By Chris Erickson
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Strategic Insurance Services provides business insurance, homeowners insurance, auto...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Real estate Leads - March 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
Clearwater, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Insurance#Property Insurance#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Tampa Bay Business Journal

BusinessWoman of the Year: Sharlene Lairscey, owner, president and CEO, Quest Corp. of America

For Sharlene Lairscey, leadership that is grounded in love goes hand in hand with business growth. This combination has proven to be successful throughout her career in both public and private sectors in Tampa Bay. She began her career as a technical writer for Tampa Electric Co., then moved into business development and marketing with several engineering firms before incorporating her own business in 1995.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy